Bihar: Video of Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple stampede, that killed 7, surfaces

A video clip surfaced on Tuesday showing what exactly happened in Bihar's Jehanabad district which led to the death of seven people and injuries to 16 others. The video shows people struggling to come out from the jam-packed narrow lane at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple. They are screaming and anxiously looking for their companions in the viral video.

Earlier on August 11, seven people, including six women, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating that the stampede took place at the temple around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She noted that security personnel at the temple quickly brought the situation under control.

"Seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddeshwar Nath temple in Barabar Pahadi area of Jehanabad around 11.30 pm on Sunday. The deceased included six women", she said.

The deceased have been identified as Pyare Paswan (30), Nisha Devi (30), Punam Devi (30), Nisha Kumari (21), and Sushila Devi (64). The identity of one woman remains unknown, the official added.

ihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and instructed that an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The injured were taken to medical facilities in Mukundapur and nearby areas, with 10 discharged after first aid and six still hospitalised. Senior officials from the district administration and police are stationed at the temple due to the high volume of pilgrims.

"Some locals suggested that a heated argument between a group of kanwariyas and flower sellers outside the temple may have triggered the incident. The exact cause is still under investigation," the officials said.

(With agency inputs)

