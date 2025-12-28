Bihar: Tej Pratap seeks security citing threat from expelled JJD leader, writes to Samrat Chaudhary Tej Pratap said he had expelled Santosh from JJD after reports of extortion and anti-party activities. He said Santosh has since been threatening to kill him through video on social media.

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has requested security from the Bihar Government citing a threat to his life. The ousted RJD leader also wrote a letter to Bihar Deputy CM and Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

"I feel there is a threat, which is why I have requested security. I have written a letter to Samrat Chaudhary in this regard and have filed an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station," Tej Pratap said while speaking with reporters.

In his letter to the deputy CM, the JJD chief alleged that Santosh Renu Yadav, the party's former national spokesperson, had threatened to kill him. Tej Pratap said he had expelled Santosh from JJD after reports of extortion and anti-party activities. He said Santosh has since been threatening to kill him through video on social media.

"When the matter was brought to my attention, I tried my best to reason with Santosh Renu Yadav, but he only lied to us. Consequently, the party's Central Disciplinary Committee expelled Santosh Renu Yadav from the party,” the letter read.

“But ever since Santosh Renu Yadav was suspended from the party, he has been continuously using offensive language and issuing death threats against me through live videos on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. This is not appropriate under any circumstances," it added.

Investigation underway, says deputy CM

Bihar Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday confirmed that he has received a letter from Tej Pratap Yadav. Chaudhary said an investigation was underway in the case.

Tej Pratap contested from the Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly polls but faced defeat at the hands of LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh.