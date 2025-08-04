Bihar teacher recruitment: CM Nitish announces domicile preference, directs rule change from TRE-4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that teacher recruitment in the state will now prioritise local residents (domicile holders). He has directed the Education Department to amend the recruitment rules accordingly. The change will take effect from TRE-4 in 2025 only.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced a major change in the state’s teacher recruitment policy, stating that local residents will be given priority in upcoming hiring drives.

The CM said the Education Department has been instructed to amend the relevant rules to ensure that candidates with Bihar domicile are prioritised in teacher appointments. This revised rule will come into effect from TRE-4, the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination, scheduled for 2025. The next phase, TRE-5, is expected to be held in 2026.

"Since we formed the government in November 2005, we’ve been continuously working to improve the education system. To strengthen it further, a large number of teachers have been appointed," Kumar said.

He added that prior to TRE-5, the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will also be conducted as part of the planned recruitment roadmap.

This move is expected to benefit candidates from within Bihar, addressing long-standing demands for giving preference to local aspirants in government teaching jobs.