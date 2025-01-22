Bihar: Shots fired at Anant Singh, former MLA narrowly escapes despite 70 rounds firing at him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former MLA Anant Singh

Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh had a narrow escape when members of his rival Sonu-Monu gang attacked him in Nauranga-Jalalpur village, Mokama, Bihar. Singh was on a tour of Nauranga Jalalpur on Wednesday. The goons fired nearly 70 rounds during cross-firing. After the incident, Nauranga village has been converted into a police cantonment. Barh DSP was camping on the spot.

Tension in village, heavy police force deployed

According to the information, a house was locked by a strongman in Nauranga Jalalpur village, due to which Singh had reached the village. During his visit, an ambush started on him. At present, there is a lot of tension in the village. Barh DSP Rakesh Kumar accepted the firing at Sonu-Monu's house as well.

He said that the former MLA was also present there. Police have also recovered three cartridges from the spot. DSP said that police are investigating the entire matter.

The gangster-turned-politician, whose MLA wife crossed over from the opposition RJD to CM Nitish Kumar 's JD(U), is also known as 'chhote sarkar'.

(Report-Vikas Kumar)