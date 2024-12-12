Bihar's Patna to get new double-decker flyover soon: Here's when it will open for commuters

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Patna to get new double-decker flyover soon.

The city of Patna in Bihar will get a new double-decker flyover soon. As per a report by TOI, it is likley to open for general public in March 2025. Once it is open, traffic jams will be eased on the highly congested Ashok Rajpath. Notably, this two-lane double-decker flyover will connect Gandhi Maidan to NIT.

Patna Double-Decker Flyover: 75% of work completed

The Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL), which takes care of the project, said that more than 75% of the civil work on the double-decker road had been completed and its foundation was 100% complete.

An engineer of the project said that the superstructure will be completed by the end of January 2025, but it will take another month to do the finishing touches like expansion joints, wearing coat, crack barrier, side railing, noise barrier, service road and plantation, among others. he added that the whole project is expected to be completed by the end of February or the first week of March.

He said that the project team is facing multiple challenges in the area, including ongoing works on several projects such as Patna metro rail, road over Bakerganj Nullah and various facilities at Patna Medical College Hospital.

Patna Double-Decker Flyover: Rs 422 crore earmakred

Rs 422 crore has been earmakred for the project and it involves the construction of a two-tiered flyover. While the first tier, spanning 1.5km, will connect Patna College to BN College, the second tier stretching 2.2km will link Kargil Chowk to Science College. Both these tiers will feature a 7.5m wide carriageway.

After completion, the flyover will integrate with the planned multi-level car parking facility at PMCH through two connection points, ensuring swift ambulance access to the hospital without traffic delays. It will also provide direct connectivity to JP Ganga Path via Krishna Ghat.

As per the updates from the BRPNNL, over 80% of the work on the substructure is completed and 55% on the superstructure. A total of 113 pillars have been constructed, and 112 spans (horizontal space between two supports of the structure) will be placed, of which 71 are ready.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone for the double-decker flyover project in December 2021 and interestingly, it will be the second double-decker flyover in Bihar after Chappra.

Patna Double-Decker Flyover: Check features

The flyover will have two tiers, with the first tier connecting Patna College to BN College and the second tier connecting Kargil Chowk to Science College. Both tiers will have 7.5 m wide carriageways for one-way traffic.

Patna Double-Decker Flyover: Traffic jams to be eased

The Patna Double-Decker Flyover is expected to reduce traffic congestion and provide relief to commuters. It will also connect to the proposed multi-level car parking facility at PMCH and to JP Ganga Path via Krishna Ghat.