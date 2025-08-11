Bihar residency certificate application filed in the name of a cat ‘Cat Kumar’ A bizarre application on Bihar’s RTPS portal listed a cat named ‘Cat Kumar’ as the applicant for a residency certificate.

Patna:

In an unusual incident from Rohtas district, Bihar, an application for a residency certificate was filed in the name of a cat ‘Cat Kumar’. The document listed the father’s name as ‘Catty Boss’ and the mother’s as ‘Katia Devi’. The attached photo was also of a cat, not a human.The application, submitted on July 29, 2025, through the Real-Time Public Service (RTPS) portal, carried the address of Atimiganj village, Ward 07, Mahdeva post, Nasriganj police station area, Rohtas district. The stated purpose for the certificate was “study.” Revenue employee Kaushal Patel found the application entirely fake during verification. Authorities concluded it was an attempt to mock government processes and exploit the online system.

An FIR has been lodged at Nasriganj police station against unidentified persons under charges of obstructing government work, conspiracy, and misuse of technology.

Cyber cell investigation

The matter has been handed over to the Cyber Cell to trace the IP address and mobile number used to submit the application. Officials suspect it was done deliberately to ridicule the administration.

Not the first time

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, a certificate was issued in the name of ‘Dog Babu’ in Masaurhi, with parents listed as ‘Kutta Babu’ and ‘Kutiya Babu’. Other bizarre applications have included ‘Sonalika Tractor’ with Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s photo, and even ‘Lord Ram’ and ‘Crow’ from Khagaria district.

Internet reacts

Opposition parties have called it a failure of the administration, questioning the credibility of the e-governance system. On social media, the case has gone viral, with users joking that if ‘Cat Kumar’ gets a residency certificate, ‘Billi Mausi’ might soon get a ration card.