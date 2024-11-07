Bodies of woman, her three children found hanging inside hut in Bihar's Purnea, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic development, the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their hut in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Thursday. According to the information, the incident took place in Kilapara village under the Rauta police station area.

The officer said that the woman, and her three children – two boys and a girl – were found hanging with saris from a bamboo pole in their hut late on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi (32), her daughter Riya (8) and two sons Suraj Kumar (5) and Sujit Kumar (3).

As per the villagers, the deceased woman's husband Ravi Sharma, was not at home when the incident took place.

Woman suffered from mental illness

Providing details about the incident, Baisi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aditya Kumar said, "The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The matter is being investigated from all angles. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination."

However, a local police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the villagers had claimed that the woman had been suffering from mental illness.

Three children drowned in Ganga

Earlier on November 5, three children, including a girl, all members of the same family, drowned in Ganga in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The incident took place in the Pirpainti area. Six members of the family had gone to Badi Mohanpur Ghat to have a look at the preparations for the upcoming Chhath festivities when they were swept away. While three of them were rescued, three others, in the age group of 10-15 years, drowned.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Miscreants conduct recce of Pappu Yadav's house at midnight in Bihar, one suspect arrested