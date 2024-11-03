Miscreants conduct recce of Pappu Yadav's house at midnight in Bihar, one suspect arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

Pappu Yadav, a Member of Parliament from the Purnia constituency in Bihar, is facing ongoing death threats, with the situation showing no signs of abating. The police have announced the arrest of a suspect from Delhi, allegedly linked to the threatening calls directed at Yadav.

Following the arrest, Yadav spoke to reporters, revealing that his residence in Madhepura had been surveilled, and he shared CCTV footage showing individuals outside his home who later left in a car. He mentioned that he has been receiving threats since the 14th of the month.

A suspect was apprehended in Delhi after Yadav reported receiving threats via mobile phone. While the identity of the arrested individual remains unclear, Yadav stated that he has received numerous threats from various numbers. He pointed out that a person named Mayank has repeatedly called him from Malaysia, warning him to step aside or face dire consequences.

Yadav further expressed concerns about his safety, mentioning that his residence in Khurda, Madhepura, had been scouted just two days prior. He also claimed that his family members have received threats.

Questioning the credibility of the arrested individual, Yadav remarked that it seems implausible for someone to make calls from Malaysia or Canada using a relative’s number, suggesting that the individual may be acting irrationally or attempting to conceal their identity.

The ongoing threats have raised serious concerns about the safety and security of Yadav and his family, prompting discussions about the need for increased protection measures. As the investigation continues, Yadav remains vigilant and calls for further scrutiny into the origins and motivations behind these threats.