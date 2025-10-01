Bihar elections 2025: Opinion polls give new twist to political equations | Check party-wise predictions Bihar elections 2025: The opinion polls released ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 have revealed several surprising figures. An interesting aspect is that Prashant Kishor’s party, Jan Suraj, is emerging as an ‘X-factor’ in the electoral battle.

Patna:

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, speculation is growing that the Election Commission will announce polling dates next week, with voting likely to be held either at the end of October or the beginning of November. In the run-up to the elections, fresh opinion polls have offered new twists to the state’s political landscape. With the final voter list out now following the completion

SPICK Media Network survey

According to the opinion poll conducted by SPICK Media Network, the NDA alliance is projected to secure a clear majority. The survey indicates that the NDA may win around 158 seats with 46 percent of the vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 66 seats with 41 percent of the vote share. The Jan Suraj party is estimated to receive 8 percent of the votes. When asked about their preferred choice for chief minister, 30.5 percent of respondents favoured Tejashwi Yadav, while 27.4 percent supported Nitish Kumar.

Party-wise seat prediction

Party Seat and vote share prediction NDA 158 (46%) Grand Alliance 66 (41%) Jan Suraaj 0 (8%) BSP 1 AIMIM 4

People's CM choice

Tejashwi Yadav 30.50% Nitish Kumar 27.40% Prashant Kishor 13.00% Chirag Paswan 12.00%

JVC opinion poll

The JVC opinion poll suggests that in the November elections, the NDA could secure between 131 and 150 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may get between 81 and 103 seats. On both seat share and popularity, Nitish Kumar is projected to lead, with Tejashwi Yadav slipping to second place. The survey highlights a decline in Yadav’s popularity. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraj party is expected to gain a vote share of 10 to 11 percent, potentially translating into four to six seats.

Party-wise seat prediction

Party Seats and vote-share prediction NDA 131-150 seats (41-45%) Grand Alliance 81-103 seats (37-40%) Jan Suraaj 4-6 seats (10-11%)

People's CM choice

Leader Popularity Nitish Kumar 27.00% Tejashwi Yadav 25.00% Prashant Kishor 15.00% Chirag Paswan 11.00% Samrat Choudhary 8.00%

