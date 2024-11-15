Bihar: PM Modi celebrates Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary in Jamui, launches projects worth Rs 6,640 cr

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi in Jamui.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the Tribal Pride Day celebration in Jamui, Bihar, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,640 crore aimed at the development of tribal areas.

He also launched the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkras Abhiyan, an initiative focused on improving the living standards of tribal communities, and participated in the housewarming ceremony of 11,000 new homes built under the PM-Janman scheme.

In honour of Birsa Munda's legacy, PM Modi unveiled special commemorative coins and postal stamps. The event also saw Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirm his commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), confirming that he will not be leaving the alliance.