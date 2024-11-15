Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar: PM Modi celebrates Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary in Jamui, launches projects worth Rs 6,640 cr

Bihar: PM Modi celebrates Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary in Jamui, launches projects worth Rs 6,640 cr

Prime Minister Modi attended Tribal Pride Day in Bihar, inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,640 crore for tribal development, launching the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkras Abhiyan, and honouring Birsa Munda's legacy.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2024 12:37 IST
PM Modi in Jamui.
Image Source : X PM Modi in Jamui.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the Tribal Pride Day celebration in Jamui, Bihar, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,640 crore aimed at the development of tribal areas.

He also launched the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkras Abhiyan, an initiative focused on improving the living standards of tribal communities, and participated in the housewarming ceremony of 11,000 new homes built under the PM-Janman scheme.

In honour of Birsa Munda's legacy, PM Modi unveiled special commemorative coins and postal stamps. The event also saw Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirm his commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), confirming that he will not be leaving the alliance.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement