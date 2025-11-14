Digha Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Sanjiv Chaurasia Vs Divya Gautam | Who will win? In previous elections, Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP retained the seat in both 2020 and 2015, defeating candidates from the CPI-ML and JD(U) respectively. The constituency remains a key urban battleground in Bihar’s evolving political landscape.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Digha Assembly constituency begins at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Digha, a general category seat, falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Established in 2010 following the delimitation exercise, Digha is one of the relatively new assembly segments in Bihar and has so far witnessed only three assembly elections, making it a key battleground in the state’s evolving political landscape.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Digha

Main Parties and Candidates in Digha

The Digha Assembly constituency is gearing up for a closely contested election featuring prominent candidates from Bihar’s major political alliances. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjiv Chaurasia, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) has nominated Divya Gautam. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is represented by Ritesh Ranjan Singh. The BJP is contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). On the other hand, the CPI-ML (L) is part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Digha in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjeev Chaurasiya of the BJP won the Digha seat by a narrow margin, securing 97,318 votes (57.09%). He defeated Shashi Yadav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 51,084 votes (29.97%), while Sanjay Kumar Sinha of the RLSP finished third with 5,583 votes (3.28%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, the BJP candidate, won the Digha seat with a margin of 24,779 votes (13.68%), securing 92,671 votes (50.74%) ahead of Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of the JD(U), who garnered 67,892 votes (37.17%). The third-place candidate, Uday Chandra Choudhary of the Hindustan Vikas Dal, received 2,673 votes (1.46%).

Digha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Sanjiv Chaurasia, BJP

2015: Sanjiv Chaurasia, BJP

2010: Punam Devi, JDU

