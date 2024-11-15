Bihar MP to donate five years' salary for girls' education in Samastipur

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Shambhavi Chaudhary

In a groundbreaking move that underscores her commitment to social welfare, Shambhavi Chaudhary, the youngest Member of Parliament from Bihar, has pledged to donate her entire salary for the next five years to promote girls' education in her constituency, Samastipur. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP announced her plan on Thursday, outlining her vision for the “Padhega Samastipur Toh Badhega Samastipur” (If Samastipur studies, Samastipur will progress) initiative, aimed at providing educational support to girls from economically disadvantaged families.

A promise to empower through education

Shambhavi Chaudhary, who represents the Samastipur constituency, stated that the salary she receives during her five-year tenure in the Lok Sabha will be directed towards supporting girls who are forced to drop out of school due to financial constraints. The initiative will help provide educational resources, scholarships, and other necessary assistance to ensure that more girls stay in school and continue their studies.

The young MP emphasised that the campaign would focus not just on academic success but also on empowering the future generation of women in Samastipur, thereby contributing to the region's overall development. "Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, and we want to make sure no girl in Samastipur has to give up on her dreams because of financial hardships," Shambhavi said.

A daughter, not just an MP

In a heartfelt statement, Shambhavi Chaudhary remarked that the initiative was symbolic of her deeper connection to the people of Samastipur. "When I asked for your votes, I promised not just to be your MP but to be your daughter. Today, as a daughter of Samastipur, I am taking this step to ensure that our daughters have a brighter future," she said during her announcement.

Her commitment comes on the heels of significant support for her from both local communities and political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 2024 elections, had praised Shambhavi for being one of the youngest candidates in the NDA and recognized her as a symbol of youth leadership.

A new chapter for Samastipur

The announcement of this generous pledge coincided with the anniversary of Samastipur district's establishment, a moment that Shambhavi described as a perfect occasion to kick-start the educational campaign. “On this day, I want to take a concrete step towards realizing the potential of every girl in Samastipur. This is my commitment to you,” she added.

As part of the campaign, Shambhavi Chaudhary plans to engage with local communities, schools, and NGOs to ensure that the resources are effectively utilized and that girls from all parts of Samastipur benefit from the initiative. The move has been widely appreciated by citizens and political figures alike, with many hailing it as a bold and much-needed action in a state where access to quality education for girls remains a challenge.