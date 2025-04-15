Bihar MLA's saree distribution at petrol pump event triggers stampede in Buxar | Video A stampede-like situation occurred in Bihar's Buxar district during a saree distribution event organised by Brahmpur MLA Shambhu Yadav. The event, which marked the inauguration of a petrol pump and warehouse, saw the participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Buxar: A stampede broke out during a saree distribution drive at the inauguration of a petrol pump and warehouse in Bihar’s Buxar district on Tuesday, where hundreds of women had gathered. The event was organised by Brahmpur MLA Shambhu Yadav and attended by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident occurred during a public gathering following the inauguration, where sarees and slips were being handed out to women. As the crowd swelled, chaos ensued, leading to a stampede-like situation in which women were seen falling over one another. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Saree distribution at MLA's petrol pump event triggers stampede | Watch video here:

MLA Shambhu Yadav acknowledged the rush, saying the event was organised to mark the opening of his new business ventures—a petrol pump and a large warehouse. “Tejashwi ji inaugurated the facilities today. We also organised a public gathering and distributed sarees to women, which was also a gesture in celebration of the birth of my grandson,” he said.

Women present at the event said each saree came with a slip that mentioned voting appeals. As Bihar heads into the state assembly elections, such events are being seen as efforts by political leaders to mobilise public support.