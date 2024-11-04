Bihar govt announces 'Direct Recruitment Rules' for youth towards sports in state, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government has announced the 'Direct Recruitment Rules of Bihar Outstanding Sportspersons 2023' on the lines of 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' to increase the interest of the youth towards sports in the state. Under this, the athletes who get medals in national and international sports competitions will be directly given jobs. According to this new rule, players will get a chance to become SDO and DSP if they perform well.

Recently, 71 players have been given jobs under this regulation in which 2 have been given the job of officials including Child Development Project Officer and Block Panchayati Raj Officer. 69 people have been given the jobs of Police Sub-Inspector, Superintendent and Data Entry Operator and Clerk in Social Welfare Department.

Provision has been made for appointment in government departments to outstanding athletes who have won national and international medals in various sports competitions. Under this scheme, 71 outstanding sportspersons have been awarded direct appointment letters for Class I government jobs in various government departments without examination and interview under the 'Medal Lao-Naukari Pao' scheme in year 2023-24. So far, over 342 sportspersons have been given jobs in Bihar.

Sports is being promoted in Bihar. For this, sports facilities are being developed at every level so that children can read and play as well. Stadiums are being constructed at the block level in the state in which around 250 stadiums have been completed so far. The players are being sent outside the state for better training.

The state government is fully committed to the all-round development of sports and sportspersons, the sportspersons are benefiting from the 'Medal Lao Nakari Pao' scheme.

The Bihar government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is continuously working to promote sports and encourage sportspersons. The state government is fully committed to the overall development of sports and sportspersons.

Nitish Kumar had announced in 2010 that if sportspersons win medals in sports competitions, the government will give them jobs. As part of the scheme, 33 players in the year 2010, 125 players in the year 2011, 82 players in the year 2015 and 31 players in the year 2020 were given clerical jobs to a total of 271 players.

When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the Minister of Railways in the Central government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he at that time arranged to give jobs to sportsmen in the railways.

As part of the arrangement, hundreds of sportspersons from all over the country have been given jobs in the railways. The enthusiasm of the sportspersons has increased as they get jobs in the railways.

On the lines of giving jobs to sportsmen in the railways, Nitish Kumar started giving government jobs to the best performing sportsmen in Bihar from the year 2010.