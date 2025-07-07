Bihar: Five family members burnt alive in Purnia over witchcraft allegations Five family members in Bihar's Purnia district were brutally beaten and burned alive over witchcraft allegations, prompting a police manhunt for the accused.

Patna:

A shocking incident has come to light from Tetgama village in the Mufassil police station area of Purnia district, Bihar, where five members of the same family were brutally beaten and then burnt alive on allegations of witchcraft. The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the community. All accused have fled the village, and police are actively searching for them.

The horrific incident stemmed from the death of Ramdev Oraon's son, who died three days ago during a local "jharfuk" (exorcism/faith healing) ritual and treatment in the village. Another of his children was also reportedly falling ill. Villagers attributed these misfortunes to the presence of "witches" (daayan) in the victim's family, leading to the merciless killing of five of its members.

The deceased have been identified as Babu Lal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjeet Oraon, Rania Devi, and Tapto Mosamat, all belonging to the same family. Following the incident, a pall of fear has descended upon the area, with many villagers abandoning their homes. Police are patrolling the scene, and a dog squad along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team are conducting investigations.

One person, Nakul Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the case. Nakul is accused of instigating the villagers to burn the victims alive.

Lalit, the sole surviving member of the victimised family, recounted the horrifying ordeal. He stated that his entire family was first mercilessly beaten on the accusation of being witches, and then beaten to death before being set on fire. "Somehow, I managed to escape with my life," he said, visibly shaken by the incident. Lalit further revealed that after being burned, the bodies were thrown into water.

Police are continuing their search for the absconding accused.