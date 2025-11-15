Bihar elections 2025: Women candidates shine with 32 per cent success rate | Full List of winners Bihar election women candidates: The party with the highest number of women winners was the BJP and JDU, which secured victory for ten women candidates each in the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Women's political participation and victories in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 became an important point of discussion this year. Compared with the previous election, women received more opportunities, and their overall performance also improved. Political parties gave greater priority to women during ticket distribution and as a result, the number of women in the Assembly increased. Their success reflects not only their political capability but also the positive social and political changes taking place in Bihar.

Victory for 29 out of 88 women candidates

A total of 10 political parties fielded 88 women candidates in this election, a significant step forward compared with previous years. Out of these 88 contestants, 29 secured victory and entered the Assembly. This reflects a winning share of about 32 per cent, which shows the growing influence of women in Bihar’s challenging political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party recorded the highest number of victories with ten wins from twelve tickets. The Janata Dal United matched this with ten wins from thirteen tickets.

Three women candidates each won from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas. Two candidates won from the Hindustani Awam Morcha and one candidate from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Bihar elections: Winning women candidates in 2020 and 2025

A comparison of the 2020 and 2025 elections shows a clear rise in women’s representation.

In 2020, a total of 25 women were elected to the Assembly. In 2025, this number increased to 29. The rise may not appear very large, but it signals expanding opportunities for women in politics. It also shows that political parties are now focusing on bringing women into positions of real power rather than treating them as symbolic figures. The 2025 election was notable because several young, educated and socially active women candidates achieved significant victories. Although women’s representation is still below 10 per cent, it is clear that their influence on the political field continues to grow.

