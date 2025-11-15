Stunning 44-lakh vote gap: Sweeping mandate for NDA signals massive shift in Bihar's electoral mood Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: The difference in the total number of votes received by the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was 44.42 lakh. The NDA received 2.34 crore votes, while the opposition bloc received 1.90 lakh.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in Bihar surprised many as no one had predicted that the ruling coalition would win with such a thumping majority despite 20 years of anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Mahagathbandhan was completely decimated and the grand alliance was restricted to under 40 seats.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the difference in the total number of votes received by the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was 44.42 lakh. The NDA received 2.34 crore votes, while the opposition bloc received 1.90 lakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested on 101 seats, received 1.01 crore votes, the highest in the NDA. It was followed Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), which received 96.67 lakh votes in total. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) received 24.97 lakh votes.

Other constituents of the NDA such as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) received 5.89 lakh and 5.33 lakh votes, respectively.

The JDU, the LJP-RV and the RLM had contested on 101, 29, six and six seats, respectively.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA):

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1,01,81,143

1,01,81,143 Janata Dal-United (JD-U): 96,67,118

96,67,118 Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV): 24,97,358

24,97,358 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 5,89,114

5,89,114 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 5,33,313

5,33,313 Independent backed by NDA in Marhaura: 17,310

Total: 2,34,85,356 (two crore thirty-four lakh eighty-five thousand three hundred fifty-six)

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) received the maximum votes in the Mahagathbandhan. According to the apex poll body, it received 1.15 crore votes, followed by Congress which received 43.74 lakh votes. Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) received 6.89 lakh votes.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received 14.25 lakh, 3.72 lakh and 3.02 lakh votes respectively. The Indian Inclusive Party (IIP), meanwhile, received 1.84 lakh votes.

Mahagathbandhan:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 1,15,46,055

1,15,46,055 Congress: 43,74,579

43,74,579 Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML(L): 14,25,592

14,25,592 Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP): 6,89,484

6,89,484 Communist Party of India (CPI): 3,72,458

3,72,458 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M): 3,02,974

3,02,974 Indian Inclusive Party (IIP): 1,84,679

1,84,679 Independents backed by Mahagathbandhan in Kusheshwar Asthan and Mohania: 1,06,782

1,06,782 JJD candidate backed by Mahagathbandhan in Sugauli: 40,684

Total: 1,90,43,287 (one crore ninety lakh forty-three thousand two hundred eighty-seven)

In total, the difference between the total votes received by the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was 44.42 lakh. It must be noted that this difference was just 11,150 votes in the 2020 Bihar polls, making it one of the most tightly contested assembly elections in the history of the state.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

NDA:

BJP: 82,02,067 (19.46%): 74

JDU: 64,85,179 (15.39%): 43

VIP: 6,39,840 (1.52%): 04

HAM: 3,75,564 (0.89%): 04

Total: 1,57,02,650 (37.26%) 125

Mahagathbandhan:

RJD: 97,38,855 (23.11%): 75

97,38,855 (23.11%): 75 Congress: 39,95,319 (9.48%): 19

39,95,319 (9.48%): 19 CPI(ML)(L): 13,33,682 (3.16%): 12

13,33,682 (3.16%): 12 CPI: 3,49,489 (0.83%): 02

3,49,489 (0.83%): 02 CPI-M: 2,74,155 (0.65%): 02

Total: 1,56,91,500 (37.23%) 110

It should also be noted that the LJP and the RLM had contested the 2020 elections separately, while the VIP was part of the NDA back then. In 2020, the LJP received 24,97,358 votes, while the RLM received 5,33,313 votes.

Coming to the 2025 Bihar elections, the NDA won 202 seats -- BJP 89, JDU 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM(S) five and RLM four. The grand alliance won 35 seats - RJD 25, Congress six, CPI(ML)(L) two, and CPI(M) and IIP one each.