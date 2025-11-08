Bihar elections: Row after VVPAT slips found dumped in Samastipur, official suspended; CEC responds Opposition parties questioned the conduct of Election Commission after piles of discarded VVPAT slips were found in Samastipur, days after Phase 1 polling in the Bihar assembly elections.

Samastipur:

A political row erupted during the Bihar assembly elections after piles of VVPAT slips were found dumped on roads near a college in Samastipur, days after Phase 1 polling was done on November 6. Two Election Commission officials have been suspended due to negligence in connection with the matter. Clarifying on the matter as it gained attention, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said the slips dumped were used in mock polls, held before actual voting, to check if the EVMs are working fine.

Several videos went viral on social media, showing the VVPAT slips scattered on the road near the KSR College in the district.

Official suspended

Samastipur DM Roshan Kushwaha reached the location after reports surfaced of VVPAT slips being found near the dispatch centre in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency. The district administration has taken action, with the concerned ARO suspended and an FIR being registered.

Speaking to ANI, DM Kushwaha said, “Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips…FIR is being lodged in this matter. Recommendations have been given for departmental inquiry and to suspend two officials for negligence in this matter."

CEC responds to VVPAT controversy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told ANI that the DM has been instructed to conduct an on-the-spot investigation. He added that since the recovered slips are from a mock poll, the fairness of the actual voting process remains intact.

VVPAT is an independent mechanism attached to the Electronic Voting Machine that enables voters to confirm that their votes have been recorded correctly.

RJD, Congress question EC's conduct

However, the RJD and Congress have questioned the conduct of the election. In a post on X, the RJD wrote, "A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves’ Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy’s dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?"

Voting in the Bihar Assembly elections is being held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Polling in Sarairanjan took place on November 6.

The CEC later reiterated the position, saying: DM Samastipur was directed to visit the spot and inquire. As these are VVPAT slips of Mock Poll, integrity of Polling process remains uncompromised. Contesting Candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, concerned ARO is being suspended for negligence and FIR is being registered.

With inputs from ANI