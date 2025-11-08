Bihar Elections 2025: Owaisi questions why Muslims can't have Deputy CM | Exclusive He questioned why the Mahagathbandhan cannot appoint a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister, highlighting the community’s electoral power. Owaisi also revealed that alliance talks with RJD over seat-sharing failed due to lack of coordination.

Patna:

Ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to INDIA TV, criticising RJD and Congress over their treatment of the Muslim community. Without naming anyone, Owaisi said that Muslims have been voting for leaders who "make them remove their slippers at the doorstep," implying subservience. He urged Muslims not to trust such leaders and emphasized the need for their own leadership for community development.

Why Can’t Muslims Have a Deputy CM?

Owaisi also raised the issue of Mukesh Sahani being named Deputy Chief Minister despite his community holding only 3.5% of votes. Owaisi questioned why the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) cannot announce a Muslim Deputy CM. He appealed to the Muslim electorate to recognize their power and vote for AIMIM, highlighting the need for a leadership that represents the community directly.

AIMIM-Mahagathbandhan talks fell Through

Addressing the alliance question, Owaisi said that he had personally written to Lalu Prasad Yadav to discuss seat-sharing and alliance possibilities, but the RJD leadership did not respond positively. When asked about this, Tejashwi Yadav reportedly claimed he was unaware of the letter. Owaisi remarked that even after writing to Lalu Prasad, he did not expect a separate letter had to be sent to the son, implying a lack of coordination within RJD.

Appeal to Muslim voters

Concluding his message, Owaisi urged the Muslim community to unite and vote for AIMIM in the upcoming elections. He stressed that Muslims must elect their own leadership rather than continue supporting parties that treat them as secondary.

Owaisi slams parties over Seemanchal development

Earlier, Owaisi has sharply criticized both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of stoking communal and identity-based narratives while ignoring chronic development deficits in Seemanchal. Highlighting poor infrastructure, limited education and healthcare facilities, recurring floods, and high infant mortality among local Muslim communities, Owaisi called for accountability from central and state authorities.

He also questioned electoral procedures like the Summary Intensive Revision, urging the Election Commission and courts to ensure transparency and protect genuine voters. His remarks reflect growing tensions over development, identity politics, and electoral fairness ahead of the next polling phase.

The phase 2 of Bihar polls will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14. The phase 1 was held on November 6, which saw a voter turnout of 65 per cent.