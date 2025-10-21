Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar highlights 20 years of development, promises 1 crore jobs in 5 years Kumar, at the rally, recalled the difficult conditions before his government took office, marked by social conflict, poor education, limited roads, and scarce electricity.

Patna:

With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results set for November 14, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched an assertive campaign highlighting his 20-year governance record while unveiling a slew of welfare schemes aimed at bolstering support across key voter segments.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar painted a stark contrast between the lawlessness of pre-2005 Bihar and the progress achieved under his leadership. “People didn’t step outside after evening. There was conflict, poor education, and hardly any roads or electricity,” he said. “But when we got the chance, we worked for everyone. Today, there is peace, brotherhood, and development in Bihar.” The CM also made a major employment promise, claiming that 50 lakh youth have already been given government jobs and a target of providing 1 crore jobs in the next five years has been set.

Targeted welfare measures ahead of polls

Despite his earlier criticism of freebies, Nitish Kumar has embraced targeted welfare ahead of elections, mirroring some of the Opposition's promises. Households will not have to pay for 125 units of electricity per month, a decision that aims to sweeten the deal for voters.

The government has announced significant support for welfare workers. Over 10,000 ‘Vikas Mitras’, who work in villages to spread awareness about government schemes among SC and ST communities, will receive a one-time allowance of Rs 25,000 each to purchase tablets. Their monthly transportation allowance has been increased from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500, and the stationery allowance has been raised from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500. Additionally, more than 30,000 Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz, who help connect children from Mahadalit, minority, and extremely backward communities to formal education, will receive ₹10,000 each to buy smartphones.

Increased pensions and support for vulnerable groups

Pensioners have also been taken care of, with monthly pensions for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities increased by Rs 700 in June. On July 11, an enhanced pension amount of Rs 1,100 was directly transferred to 1.11 crore beneficiaries under six social security schemes.

For the youth, the government announced an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for two years for graduates and class 12 pass students who remain unemployed. Women entrepreneurs will benefit from the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which provides Rs 10,000 as an initial installment and up to Rs 2 lakh after business assessments. Furthermore, construction workers will receive an Rs 5,000 clothing allowance, and honorariums for Jeevika, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers have been increased.

Electoral trends: BJP gains ground while JDU holds steady

While Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has maintained a consistent presence in Bihar politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gradually gained strength, especially notable in the 2020 elections where BJP outperformed JDU in both seats won and vote share. The trend from past elections shows BJP’s increasing electoral foothold in Bihar, while JDU’s performance has remained relatively stable but has seen a dip in recent polls.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, BJP won 74 out of 110 seats contested with a strike rate of 67.27 percent, whereas JDU managed 43 of 115 seats with a 37.39 percent strike rate. This marked the first time BJP clearly outpaced JDU, even though it contested fewer seats.

Looking Ahead: A fierce electoral battle

As the state prepares for polling, Nitish Kumar is banking on his long tenure, development record, and social welfare initiatives to maintain his political relevance and dominance. However, with BJP’s growing strength, shifting alliances, and increasing popularity, the upcoming elections are expected to be fiercely competitive. Voters will now have to weigh two decades of stability and development promises against a rising tide of alternative narratives and demands for change.