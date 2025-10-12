Bihar Elections: Jyoti, wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, to contest polls, confirms father Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with speculation over her constituency and party affiliation drawing significant attention.

Patna:

In a major political development, Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, is set to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, her father Rambabu Singh confirmed on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at his residence, he said Jyoti’s decision to enter the electoral fray is final, although her constituency and party affiliation are yet to be finalised.

“Jyoti Singh will contest the Assembly elections in Bihar. From which seat and under which party banner, or as an independent candidate, will be decided soon,” Rambabu Singh said.

Karakat constituency in focus

Rambabu Singh highlighted a strong public demand for Jyoti to contest from Karakat in Rohtas district. He said her close connection with the people of Karakat developed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when she campaigned actively for her husband, Pawan Singh.

“The people of Karakat have a strong bond with Jyoti Singh, and they are urging her to represent the constituency in the Assembly,” he added.

Marital dispute adds media attention

The announcement comes amid ongoing marital disputes between Jyoti Singh and Pawan Singh. Rambabu Singh accused the actor of cruelty and dishonesty, claiming he refused all reconciliation efforts to continue the marriage. “I pleaded with him to accept my daughter, but he only pointed to the court. Until the divorce is legally finalised, Jyoti has the full right to live with her husband,” he said.

Pawan Singh reportedly told Rambabu during their last meeting three months ago that the matter would now be settled legally in court.

Possible political alignment

Speculation has intensified after Jyoti Singh recently met Jan Suraj Party leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, sparking talks of a potential political alliance. The Jan Suraj Party has already announced candidates for 51 seats in Bihar. While Jyoti’s official party affiliation is still awaited, political analysts believe her entry could add significant weight to Bihar’s election landscape, given her connection to a major Bhojpuri cinema star.

Bihar Assembly Election schedule

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases: 6 November and 11 November, with vote counting scheduled for 14 November. Jyoti Singh’s entry is expected to draw substantial attention in constituencies like Karakat, where her popularity and public appeal could play a key role.

(PTI inputs)