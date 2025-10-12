Bihar elections: Case registered against Prashant Kishor for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct A case has been filed against Prashant Kishor for alleged Model Code of Conduct violations as he begins his Bihar election campaign from Raghopur, challenging RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Patna:

A case has been registered against Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraj Party, at the Raghopur police station in Vaishali district for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The case was filed following complaints that Kishor arrived in Raghopur with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles. The complaint was lodged by the local Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) after Kishor began his election campaign in the area on Saturday.

Election rally begins in Raghopur

Prashant Kishor kicked off his election campaign from Raghopur, the stronghold of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming he would deliver a defeat to Tejashwi in his own constituency, similar to Rahul Gandhi’s loss in Amethi. Kishor was welcomed by enthusiastic supporters with dhol-nagadas, flower garlands, and loud cheers. Raghopur is located around 50 km from Patna, across the Ganga, and is considered a traditional stronghold of Tejashwi Yadav.

Targeting Tejashwi Yadav

During his rally, Kishor questioned Tejashwi’s connection with his constituents: “Your MLA has been Deputy Chief Minister twice. Has he ever listened to your problems?”

Residents reportedly claimed that they struggled to meet Tejashwi and felt their concerns were neglected. Kishor further remarked in Patna before heading to Raghopur: “It is being heard that Tejashwi Yadav may contest from two seats this time. If he is afraid, let him contest from both. But in Raghopur, his fate will be like Rahul Gandhi in 2019, when he lost Amethi while contesting from two seats.”

Will Kishor contest from Raghopur?

When asked if he would personally contest against Tejashwi from Raghopur, Kishor clarified: “The central election committee of the Jan Suraj Party will meet on Sunday. Based on the feedback from Raghopur, the most suitable candidate will be decided. It is not yet clear whether it will be me or someone else.”

Political implications

Kishor’s entry into Raghopur has already stirred political discussions, with the case filing highlighting the strict enforcement of election rules. The development underscores the high-stakes nature of the Bihar Assembly elections, where Kishor is attempting to challenge entrenched political leaders and assert his party’s presence.