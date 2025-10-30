Advertisement
  Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: 'Sardar Patel has a key role in uniting India': HM Amit Shah in Patna

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: With the Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, political campaigning has reached its peak. Top leaders from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are crisscrossing the state to woo voters.

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE
Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE
Patna:

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: As Bihar heads into a crucial election phase, the political battleground is buzzing with activity. The campaign has intensified, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav holding their first joint rally yesterday. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA has stepped up its efforts with senior leaders, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing multiple rallies across the state on Wednesday. Today promises another action-packed day in Bihar politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and BJP president JP Nadda will hold several rallies in key constituencies. PM Modi is scheduled to address two major public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

The Prime Minister had earlier launched the NDA’s campaign on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, setting the tone for a fierce contest ahead. 

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the live updates, key moments, and reactions from Bihar’s fast-changing political scene...

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Amit Shah slams Congress

    On the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...Unfortunately, after Sardar Patel's death after independence, the Congress party spared no effort to forget him. There was a 41-year delay in awarding the Bharat Ratna to a great personality like Sardar Patel, solely due to the Congress party's distinct lack of respect for him. For a great personality like Sardar Patel, neither a samadhi nor a memorial was built in the entire country. When Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he commissioned the Statue of Unity and built the Sardar Patel Memorial, a magnificent monument that has become famous worldwide"

     

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'Sardar Patel has a key role in uniting India': Amit Shah

    Bihar elections LIVE: On the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a big role in uniting India post-independence. Tomorrow is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel...This year’s unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade. The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onward, a grand parade will be held on every 31st October...During the Parade, CAPFs and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour..."

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Amit Shah holds press conference in Patna on Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Delhi CM slams Rahul Gandhi, calls Opposition 'shops of thugs'

    Bihar elections LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent dig at PM Modi, calling the opposition a “shop of thugs.” She said Gandhi is out of touch with ground realities, joking that he doesn’t know “where jalebi is made or where potatoes are grown.” 

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Union Minister Raj Bhushan on NDA's development record

    Bihar elections LIVE: Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the opposition has “no real issues” and is afraid of the development work done by the NDA government in every sector. He added that while opposition leaders are busy seeking power, the people of Bihar believe only the NDA has truly developed the state and will help form a strong government again.

     

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    RJD questions PM Modi on Bihar's issues

    Bihar elections LIVE: RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said the party hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the questions raised by Tejashwi Yadav and give an account of his work for Bihar. He asked, “Why is Bihar still number one in migration, unemployment, and corruption?”

     

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi, Rahul, Shah, Nadda to address public rallies in Bihar on Thursday

    Bihar elections LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and BJP president JP Nadda are set to hold multiple public rallies across poll-bound Bihar on Thursday. PM Modi is set to address two major rallies in the Muzaffarpur and Saran districts. 

     

\