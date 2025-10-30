Live Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sardar Patel has a key role in uniting India': HM Amit Shah in Patna Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: With the Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, political campaigning has reached its peak. Top leaders from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are crisscrossing the state to woo voters.

Patna:

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: As Bihar heads into a crucial election phase, the political battleground is buzzing with activity. The campaign has intensified, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav holding their first joint rally yesterday. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA has stepped up its efforts with senior leaders, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing multiple rallies across the state on Wednesday. Today promises another action-packed day in Bihar politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and BJP president JP Nadda will hold several rallies in key constituencies. PM Modi is scheduled to address two major public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

The Prime Minister had earlier launched the NDA’s campaign on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, setting the tone for a fierce contest ahead.

