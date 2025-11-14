Advertisement
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: LJPRV, HAMS, and RSHTLKM lead in how many seats?

Early trends reported by the Election Commission of India at 11:00 AM show the NDA coalition leading in 188 seats. The performance of its smaller allies in these early trends is detailed below.

Written By: Om Gupta
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began on Friday morning. Early trends reported by the Election Commission of India at 11:00 AM show the NDA coalition leading in 188 seats. Within the alliance, the BJP is already ahead in 78 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is leading in 83 seats.

Other smaller NDA allies are also showing strong performances. These parties include:

  • Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV)
  • Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS)
  • Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM)

Here are the details of the seats where these smaller NDA allies are currently leading:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) – Leading in 22 Seats

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin
Sugauli (11) Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta 7556
Govindganj (14) Raju Tiwari 7831
Belsand (30) Amit Kumar 2115
Bahadurganj(52) Mohammad  Kalimuddin 3518
Kasba (58) Nitesh Kumar Singh 7091
Balrampur (65) Sangita Devi 8074
Simri Bakhtiarpur (76) Sanjay Kumar Singh 6039
Bochahan (91) Baby Kumari 5622
Darauli (107) Vishnu Deo Paswan 1425
Garkha (119) Simant Mrinal 2712
Mahua (126) Sanjay Kumar Singh 4103
Bakhri (147) Sanjay Kumar 1152
Parbatta (151) Babulal Shorya 3804
Nathnagar (158) Mithun Kumar 11679
Bakhtiarpur(180) Arun Kumar S/O Satrughan Sao 7796
Fatuha Rupa Kumari 940
Dehri (212) Rajeev Ranjan Singh 3951
Obra (220) Prakash Chandra 2693
Sherghati (226) Uday Kumar Singh 4740
Bodh Gaya (229) Shyamdeo Paswan 6542
Rajauli (235) Vimal Rajbanshi 3012
Gobindpur (238) Binita Mehta 5075

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) – Leading in 4 Seats

 

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin
Kutumba (222) Lalan Ram 4487
Imamganj (227) Deepa Kumari 5789
Barachatti (228) Jyoti Devi 2206
Atri (233) Romit Kumar 5597

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM) – Leading in 2 Seat

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin
Madhubani (36) Madhaw Anand 1243
Bajpatti (27) Rameshwar Kumar Mehto 1396

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, successfully held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, saw a remarkably high and record-breaking voter turnout. With the Election Commission reporting a 65.09% turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second, these numbers collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

