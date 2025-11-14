Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: LJPRV, HAMS, and RSHTLKM lead in how many seats?

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began on Friday morning. Early trends reported by the Election Commission of India at 11:00 AM show the NDA coalition leading in 188 seats. Within the alliance, the BJP is already ahead in 78 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is leading in 83 seats.
Other smaller NDA allies are also showing strong performances. These parties include:
- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV)
- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS)
- Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM)
Here are the details of the seats where these smaller NDA allies are currently leading:
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) – Leading in 22 Seats
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Margin
|Sugauli (11)
|Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta
|7556
|Govindganj (14)
|Raju Tiwari
|7831
|Belsand (30)
|Amit Kumar
|2115
|Bahadurganj(52)
|Mohammad Kalimuddin
|3518
|Kasba (58)
|Nitesh Kumar Singh
|7091
|Balrampur (65)
|Sangita Devi
|8074
|Simri Bakhtiarpur (76)
|Sanjay Kumar Singh
|6039
|Bochahan (91)
|Baby Kumari
|5622
|Darauli (107)
|Vishnu Deo Paswan
|1425
|Garkha (119)
|Simant Mrinal
|2712
|Mahua (126)
|Sanjay Kumar Singh
|4103
|Bakhri (147)
|Sanjay Kumar
|1152
|Parbatta (151)
|Babulal Shorya
|3804
|Nathnagar (158)
|Mithun Kumar
|11679
|Bakhtiarpur(180)
|Arun Kumar S/O Satrughan Sao
|7796
|Fatuha
|Rupa Kumari
|940
|Dehri (212)
|Rajeev Ranjan Singh
|3951
|Obra (220)
|Prakash Chandra
|2693
|Sherghati (226)
|Uday Kumar Singh
|4740
|Bodh Gaya (229)
|Shyamdeo Paswan
|6542
|Rajauli (235)
|Vimal Rajbanshi
|3012
|Gobindpur (238)
|Binita Mehta
|5075
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) – Leading in 4 Seats
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Margin
|Kutumba (222)
|Lalan Ram
|4487
|Imamganj (227)
|Deepa Kumari
|5789
|Barachatti (228)
|Jyoti Devi
|2206
|Atri (233)
|Romit Kumar
|5597
Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM) – Leading in 2 Seat
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Margin
|Madhubani (36)
|Madhaw Anand
|1243
|Bajpatti (27)
|Rameshwar Kumar Mehto
|1396
Bihar Election 2025
The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, successfully held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, saw a remarkably high and record-breaking voter turnout. With the Election Commission reporting a 65.09% turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second, these numbers collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.
