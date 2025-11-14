Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: LJPRV, HAMS, and RSHTLKM lead in how many seats? Early trends reported by the Election Commission of India at 11:00 AM show the NDA coalition leading in 188 seats. The performance of its smaller allies in these early trends is detailed below.

New Delhi:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began on Friday morning. Early trends reported by the Election Commission of India at 11:00 AM show the NDA coalition leading in 188 seats. Within the alliance, the BJP is already ahead in 78 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is leading in 83 seats.

Other smaller NDA allies are also showing strong performances. These parties include:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV)

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS)

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM)

Here are the details of the seats where these smaller NDA allies are currently leading:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) – Leading in 22 Seats

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin Sugauli (11) Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta 7556 Govindganj (14) Raju Tiwari 7831 Belsand (30) Amit Kumar 2115 Bahadurganj(52) Mohammad Kalimuddin 3518 Kasba (58) Nitesh Kumar Singh 7091 Balrampur (65) Sangita Devi 8074 Simri Bakhtiarpur (76) Sanjay Kumar Singh 6039 Bochahan (91) Baby Kumari 5622 Darauli (107) Vishnu Deo Paswan 1425 Garkha (119) Simant Mrinal 2712 Mahua (126) Sanjay Kumar Singh 4103 Bakhri (147) Sanjay Kumar 1152 Parbatta (151) Babulal Shorya 3804 Nathnagar (158) Mithun Kumar 11679 Bakhtiarpur(180) Arun Kumar S/O Satrughan Sao 7796 Fatuha Rupa Kumari 940 Dehri (212) Rajeev Ranjan Singh 3951 Obra (220) Prakash Chandra 2693 Sherghati (226) Uday Kumar Singh 4740 Bodh Gaya (229) Shyamdeo Paswan 6542 Rajauli (235) Vimal Rajbanshi 3012 Gobindpur (238) Binita Mehta 5075

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) – Leading in 4 Seats

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin Kutumba (222) Lalan Ram 4487 Imamganj (227) Deepa Kumari 5789 Barachatti (228) Jyoti Devi 2206 Atri (233) Romit Kumar 5597

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM) – Leading in 2 Seat

Constituency Leading Candidate Margin Madhubani (36) Madhaw Anand 1243 Bajpatti (27) Rameshwar Kumar Mehto 1396

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, successfully held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, saw a remarkably high and record-breaking voter turnout. With the Election Commission reporting a 65.09% turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second, these numbers collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting begins, who's winning - Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav?