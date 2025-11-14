'NDA won because of complete unity': Nitish Kumar's first reaction to Bihar elections victory Combining all allies, the NDA has secured a commanding position, having won 70 seats and leading in 131 seats—well over the 122 seats required for a simple majority. In response to this decisive victory, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted immediately.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election is approaching its conclusion. The latest trends confirm that the NDA coalition is set to form the next government, having secured a massive majority.

As of the latest information, the BJP has won 40 seats and is leading in 50 seats. Its alliance partner, the JD(U), has won 26 seats and is leading in 57 seats. Combining all allies, the NDA has won 70 seats and is leading in 131 seats (well over the 122 seats required for a simple majority).

CM Nitish Kumar's reaction

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted to the victory, expressing his gratitude to the voters and his allies:

“In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025, the people of the state have expressed their trust in our government by giving us a resounding majority. For this, I salute, express my heartfelt gratitude, and thanks to all the respected voters of the state.

I salute and express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for his support.

The NDA alliance has demonstrated complete unity in this election and secured a resounding majority. Thanks and thanks to all NDA allies—Shri Chirag Paswan, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha—for this resounding victory.

With your support, Bihar will progress further and will be included among the most developed states in the country”.

Prime Minister Modi hails win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the NDA's landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections as a victory of good governance, development, and the spirit of public welfare and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, Modi congratulated the BJP's alliance partners: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV supremo Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that this resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with renewed resolve for Bihar.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, held successfully in two phases on November 6 and November 11, witnessed a historically high and record-breaking voter turnout. The Election Commission reported a 65.09 per cent turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second. These figures collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats.

