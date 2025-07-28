Bihar: ‘Dog Babu’, son of ‘Kutta Babu’ gets residence certificate, FIR filed against applicant and officials In a bizarre incident from Bihar’s Patna district, a residence certificate was issued in the name of a stray dog, "Dog Babu", listing its parents as "Kutta Babu" and "Kutiya Devi". The certificate, issued during the special revision of electoral rolls, went viral online.

In a bizarre turn of events that has left the Bihar administration scrambling for explanations, a residence certificate was issued last week in Patna’s Masaurhi circle in the name of a stray dog, listed as "Dog Babu", with equally canine parents: "Kutta Babu" and "Kutiya Devi".

The certificate, complete with a photo of the unsuspecting canine, was reportedly generated as part of the ongoing special drive for the intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread ridicule and concern over the functioning of the system.

The application was submitted online under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act, which allows citizens to request residence certificates digitally. But in this case, officials failed to detect the blatant spoof before approving the document.

Viral shocker exposes cracks in document verification

The now-cancelled certificate listed ‘Dog Babu’ as a legitimate resident, relying on an Aadhaar card belonging to a woman based in Delhi. Screenshots of the document, naming a stray dog as the applicant, have sparked questions about the electoral revision process and the Election Commission’s refusal to accept documents like Aadhaar or ration cards, despite the Supreme Court’s suggestion.

Swift action: FIR, suspension and termination

The Patna district administration swiftly swung into damage-control mode after the story gained traction. In an official statement issued Monday, it confirmed that the residence certificate was revoked immediately upon discovery.

An FIR has been lodged against the applicant, the computer operator who entered the details without proper scrutiny, and the revenue official who issued the certificate despite clear anomalies. The services of the operator have been terminated, and a recommendation has been made to suspend the official responsible.

A detailed investigation by the Sub-Divisional Officer of Masaurhi confirmed that the application was fraudulent, based on mismatched documents.

Embarrassment sparks broader questions about verification system

The incident has exposed glaring loopholes in the public service delivery mechanism and raised doubts about the integrity of ongoing voter roll updates. While officials attempt to restore order, netizens continue to poke fun at the surreal turn of events, one that saw a street dog briefly recognised as a legal resident of Bihar.

