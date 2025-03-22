Bihar Diwas 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know all about the formation of the state Bihar diwas 2025 is a public holiday across the state as offices, organisations, banks, and educational institutions under the central and state government remain closed.

Bihar turned 113 years old today! On March 22, 1912, Bihar was carved out as a separate province from Bengal Presidency. The day was first celebrated in 2010 on the directions of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In 1912, the British government decided to carve out a separate province, Bihar and Orissa, from the Bengal Presidency. Patna was made the capital of new province Bihar.

Bihar is the second largest state in India by population and is known for its diverse culture, language and heritage. Called the land of Lord Buddha is split by the river Ganges, which flows from west to east.

History of Bihar's formation

The separation of Bihar from Bengal – as proclaimed by King George V at Delhi Durbar – and the ensuing formation of the institution of office of Lt Governor in Council, ensured fast-paced evolution of the new capital at Patna

PM Modi wishes people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on 'Bihar Diwas' and said no effort will be spared for the all-round development of the state. PM Modi took to X and stated, "Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar, the holy land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Day. Our state, which has made Indian history proud, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which has been the center of our culture and tradition."

President Droupadi Murmu greets people

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Bihar on their state formation day. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. The land of Bihar has been a centre of knowledge and development since ancient times," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. "I believe that the residents of Bihar will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed Bihar and a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination and hard work," she added.

Nitish Kumar congratulates people

Bihar Chief Minister took to X and wrote in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of #बिहार_दिवस . Bihar has a glorious history and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. I call upon all of you to participate in realizing the dream of a developed Bihar. Together we will take Bihar's pride to new heights."