Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan's 18-year-old son dies by suicide in Patna

Congress MLA from Bihar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan's son, died by suicide.

Ayan Khan, the 18-year-old son of Congress MLA from Bihar Shakeel Ahmad Khan, died by suicide in Patna at his residence. His body was found hanging in his room at Khan’s government residence in Gardanibagh. However, no suicide note has yet been retrieved from the spot. The police have started an investigation.

Reportedly senior police officials have reached the spot. The Congress MLA from Bihar’s Kadwa constituency in Katihar district was in Ahmedabad on Sunday when the incident had taken place and reached Patna soon after.

After the incident, many leaders from different parties visited Khan's residence to offer their condolences to the Congress leader and his family. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also reached Shakeel Ahmed Khan's house.

"It is very saddening. The son of Shakeel Ahmad Khan has died by suicide. When the door was broken, the sight was saddening. Shakeel Ahmad Khan is not here. He had examinations coming, was a good student, and seemed to be under pressure. We are with Shakeel Ahmad Khan, he was the only son, and nothing could be more distressing. I met the family and consoled them. There was no stress as such," Hussain told media persons.