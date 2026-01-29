Bihar: CM Nitish launches second phase of Mahila Rojgar Yojana, beneficiaries to get up to Rs 2 lakh The government has already provided Rs 10,000 aid in the initial phase of the scheme. The extra funds will be provided only if the initial amount has been properly utilised for business purposes, and in successful cases, it may be given as a lump sum.

Patna:

The Bihar Government has initiated the process to provide financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh under “Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme”. This came six months after the state government transferred an initial amount of Rs 10,000 into the accounts of women beneficiaries to start their own business.

The additional amount will now be offered based on the success of their businesses. Over 1.56 crore women have so far availed the benefits of this scheme.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to X to announce the second phase of the scheme, adding that the amount will be given in two phases.

“In the first phase of this scheme, one woman from each family has been provided with an amount of Rs 10 thousand. So far, the amount has been transferred to the accounts of 1 crore 56 lakh beneficiaries through DBT. I am pleased to inform you that action has been initiated to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to the selected beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana,” the X post read.

The extra funds will be provided only if the initial amount has been properly utilised for business purposes, and in successful cases, it may be given as a lump sum.

“This amount will be given in phases, provided that the amount previously given has been properly utilized for employment purposes. If the employment is running well, a lump sum amount can also be provided as per requirement,” it added.

Beneficiaries to be linked to government initiatives, says CM

The government has also directed that proper arrangements be made for marketing the products made by these women, and beneficiaries will be linked with various government initiatives such as garment production, Sudha sales centers, and ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ to create further employment opportunities.

Officials say that the scheme will not only strengthen women’s financial independence but also provide better employment opportunities within the state, reducing the need for people to seek work outside Bihar.