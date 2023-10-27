Bihar: Clash breaks out during Durga idol immersion procession in Chhapra, internet suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Chhapra: A clash broke out in Bihar’s Chhapra on Friday (October 27) during a religious procession after which the state home department immediately suspended internet services for a couple of days to stop the matter from escalating. According to the police, the incident took place in the Bhagwan Bazar locality of Chhapra, which is the headquarters of Saran district, when a procession for Goddess Durga’s idol immersion was being taken out. "During the procession, DJ was being played at full blast. In protest, some anti-social elements threw stones,” the police said.

The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot and took charge of visarjan (immersion of idols)," they added.

Security was stepped up in the area and the culprits were being identified with the help of video footage for further action.

What did the state home department say?

The state home department said that it received inputs that the ‘anti-social elements’ were using internet to propagate “objectionable content” which may disturb the communal harmony, resulting in “damage to life and property”.

Hence, the department said, emergency powers of the state government under the Indian Telegraph Act were invoked to enforce the suspension of internet services till 6 PM Sunday.

Restrictions will be effective across the Sadar Sub Division of Chhapra where sharing of all types of messages and pictorial content through online sites shall remain suspended for the period, the department added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)