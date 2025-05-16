Bihar Cabinet approves 69 proposals, renames Gaya district, hikes DA for employees The Bihar Cabinet approved 69 proposals, including renaming Gaya district to 'Gaya Ji,' a 2% DA hike for state employees, compensation for families of soldiers killed in 'Operation Sindoor,' a new cooperative bank for women's self-help groups, and the launch of 20 pink buses for women in Patna.

Patna:

The Bihar Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved 69 proposals from various departments in its latest meeting. Among the major decisions, the government has officially renamed Gaya district as 'Gaya Ji.' The name change was proposed by the General Administration Department and received final approval during the meeting. Additionally, a water supply project for Bodh Gaya city was also given the green light.

DA hike for state employees

In a major relief for government employees, the cabinet approved a 2% hike in dearness allowance (DA), raising it from 53% to 55%. The increase will be effective from January 1, 2025, providing a significant boost to the salaries of state workers. The cabinet also decided to grant a one-time compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in 'Operation Sindoor.'

New bank for self-help groups

The cabinet also cleared the establishment of a dedicated cooperative bank for 'Jeevika Didis' (women self-help group members), aimed at providing easier access to loans and financial support. In addition, the government approved the construction of six new Ambedkar hostels for students and the setting up of 45 new Anganwadi centers across the state.

Pink bus service for women in Patna

In a significant step towards women’s safety and comfort, the state government flagged off 20 'pink buses' for women passengers in Patna. The buses, launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are part of an effort to improve the quality of public transportation in Bihar. The launch event, held at the chief minister's official residence, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Transport Minister Sheela Kumari, and several other senior officials.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted that the pink bus service is a key initiative for women’s empowerment, offering safe and comfortable travel. In addition to the pink buses, 166 deluxe buses will be rolled out across various districts in the state to further enhance public transportation.

(With ANI inputs)