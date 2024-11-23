Bihar Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins on all four seats in state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE

Bihar Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypolls to four Assembly seats in Bihar is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. These seats --Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj became vacant after MLAs representing them were elected in the Lok Sabha elections held this year. Out of the four seats, three were held by the I.N.D.I.A bloc (two by Rashtriya Janata Dal - Belaganj and Ramgarh) and one by the CPI-ML (Tarari), while one seat was held by the NDA partner Hindstani Awam Morcha (Imamganj). The voting was held on November 13. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 52.84 per cent was registered in the byelections to four Bihar Assembly seats.

Here are details of each of the four seats:

Tarari Assembly Seat

Tarari Assembly seat witnessed a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vishal Prashant and CPI(ML)'s Raju Yadav. Prashant is the son of former several-term MLA Sunil Pandey who was the runner-up in 2020 while contesting as an Independent. However, Yadav hopes to retain the seat for his party which had won two times on the trot by Sudama Prasad, the current MP from Arrah. Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj fielded local social activist Kiran Singh from this seat. According to Election Commission data, Tarari recorded 50.10 per cent voter turnout. The bypoll in Tarari was necessitated by the election of CPI(ML)'s Sudama Prasad to Lok Sabha from Arrah.

Ramgarh Assembly Seat

Ramgarh Assembly seat witnessed a contest between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ajit Kumar Singh and BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh. Ajit Kumar Singh is the son of state party chief Jagadanand Singh and hopes to retain the seat that fell vacant upon the election of brother Sudhakar to the Lok Sabha from Buxar. Notably, BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh had won the seat in 2015 but was humiliated five years later when he finished third. According to Election Commission data, Ramgarh recorded 54.02 per cent voter turnout.

Belaganj Assembly Seat

Belaganj Assembly seat saw a battle between RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh and JD(U) candidate Manorama Devi. Notably, Vishwanath Kumar Singh is the son of Surendra Prasad Yadav whose election to the Lok Sabha from Jehanabad necessitated the byelection at this seat. Of the four constituencies, Belaganj had the highest number of 14 candidates. According to Election Commission data, Belaganj recorded 56.21 per cent voter turnout.

Imamganj Assembly Seat

Imamganj Assembly seat witnessed a contest between Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Deepa and RJD's Raushan Manjhi. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste. Notably, Deepa is the daughter-in-law of HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. The bypoll at Imamganj seat was necessitated by the election of Jitan Ram Manjhi to the Lok Sabha. Other candidates who contested from this seat are Kanchan Paswan (AIMIM) and Jitendra Paswan (Jan Suraaj).