Bihar: Farmers protest demanding better rate for land acquisition, set police van on fire in Buxar

Image Source : ANI Protesting villagers set a police vehicle on fire in Buxar, Bihar.

Buxar farmers protest: Farmers' protest over compensation for land acquisition for thermal power plant turned violent in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday. Protesting villagers attacked a police party and set a vehicle on fire demanding better rate for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant.

The police tried to control the situation resorting to lathicharge, however, they had to open fire in the air as villagers turned violent.

Four policemen were injured in the clashes. More police force has been deployed in the area.

More details awaited.

