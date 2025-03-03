Bihar Budget: From Pink buses, Kanya Vivah Mandap to Mahila Haat, check list of announcements for women Bihar Budget 2025: During the budget presentation, Finance Minister Samrat Chaudhary said pink buses will run for women in major cities in which passengers, drivers and conductors will be women.

Bihar Budget 2025: Bihar Finance Minister Samrat Chaudhary presented the state budget on Monday and made a series of announcements for women. During the budget presentation, he said the focus this time is on women, education, health and agriculture.

Check list of announcements for women

Apart from this, accommodation facility will be established for women constables around the police station.

The Bihar government also increased the scholarship amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

The Nitish Kumar government said that the women's vehicle training center will be established in major cities of the state. In this, the trainers will also be women.

Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the Bihar government will spend Rs 60, 954 crores on education, Rs 20, 335 crore on health, Rs 16,193 crore on rural development, Rs 13,483 crores for energy in the financial year 2025 and 2026.

In the meantime, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kumar Sarvjeet criticised the Bihar state budget, claiming that the budgets presented have consistently been "anti-poor" and failed to address key issues.

Sarvjeet argued that if the budget was truly beneficial, millions of people wouldn't have been forced to migrate out of Bihar in search of better opportunities.

Speaking to the reporters, Sarvjeet said, "The budgets that have been presented here have always been anti-poor. Had it been a good budget, crores of people would not have migrated from Bihar..."

Opposition leaders held protests outside the state Assembly during the Bihar assembly budget.

Bihar unveils Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget

Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a whopping Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6% increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation. This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.