Bihar to build nearly 1,000 small bridges in rural areas after string of collapses

The Bihar government will construct around 1,000 small bridges across rural areas of the state where several such structures collapsed in the recent past, an official said on Tuesday. The decision to construct new bridges was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Providing information about the decision, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) said that the cabinet gave its approval for the launching of the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana' (MGSNY) under which the bridges will be built.

"Under this scheme, small bridges will be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis. The Rural Works Department (RWD) will construct bridges up to 100 metres in length and Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited will construct them," Siddharth said.

Cabinet approves plan to connect all-weather road to rural areas

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved amendments in the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana intending to connect all-weather roads to all rural residential areas in the state. S Siddharth said that roads in rural areas which need immediate repair will also be part of this scheme.

5-star hotels, shopping mall in Patna

The cabinet also approved a proposal to construct three five-star hotels with shopping malls in Patna, on the lands of Ashok Patliputra Hotel, Sultan Palace and Bankipur bus stand premises in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

"Earlier, approval was given for the construction of three five-star hotels only. Now, it will be five-star hotels along with shopping malls. Permission was also granted to increase the number of rooms in these hotels," he said. ACS further added that the cabinet approved Bihar Tourism and Market Policy-2024 which focuses on developing various tourism projects by facilitating the private sector.

