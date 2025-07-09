Bihar Bandh today: Mahagathbandhan holds state-wide protest, Rahul Gandhi joins stir in Patna | Top updates Bihar Bandh today: The Mahagathbandhan staged a statewide Bihar bandh on Tuesday to protest the Election Commission’s revision of electoral rolls, alleging mass deletion of poor voters' names ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan alliance observed a state-wide Bihar bandh on Tuesday, staging massive protests against the Election Commission’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance, led by the RJD and Congress, accused the poll panel of deleting names of the poor from the voter list under political pressure. The bandh saw large-scale disruptions across the state, including road and rail blockades.

Rail roko, tyre burning mark day-long protest

Supporters of the Mahagathbandhan blocked railway tracks in multiple cities, including Araria, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, and Hajipur. In Patna, Congress workers jammed the railway track at Secretariat Halt station, while alliance leaders lit tyres to block roads, including on National Highway 30 in the Maner constituency. Trains were briefly halted at various locations, including one disrupted by supporters of independent MP Pappu Yadav, who later rejoined his group after police removed protesters from the tracks.

Rahul Gandhi in Patna, Tejashwi slams EC

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Patna in solidarity with the protest. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission had "lost its credibility" and become an “extension of a political party.” He said, “First names will be removed from the voter list, then pensions and rations will be targeted. This is why we’ve called for Bihar bandh.” He added that trade unions had also extended support to the ongoing Bihar Bandh.

BJP, Shiv Sena UBT spar over intent

Reacting sharply, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur termed the bandh a tactic to mislead voters, calling protesters "goons" and claiming the public had not supported the bandh. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey blamed the BJP for the crisis, alleging that the poll body had become a puppet and that law and order in Bihar had collapsed under the BJP-JD(U) regime.

Congress: Voter rights under threat

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram said the chakka jam was being held over fears of disenfranchisement. “Whenever the country has faced a crisis, Rahul Gandhi has fought on the streets,” he said. On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s remarks defending the revision, Ram countered that decisions taken from Delhi often ignored realities on the ground.

Pappu Yadav warns poll panel

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also led protests at the Secretariat Halt station, vowing not to spare the Election Commission for “ruining the lives of the poor.” His supporters were seen holding Congress flags and joining the blockade early in the morning.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers across protest sites. Despite the disruption, the administration said the situation remained largely under control and warned of action against those indulging in violence or damage to public property.

(Inputs from Nitish Chandra)