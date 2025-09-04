The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 (Thursday) against the opposition over abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar. The five-hour bandh will be observed from 7:00 am to 12 noon. However, essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown. Also, the BJP Mahila Morcha will be leading the protest. The statewide bandh is in protest against objectionable comments made by Congress workers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother last week in Darbhanga during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 took an indirect jibe, likely at the INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, calling them 'namdaars', people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering and pain of their children, as for them, "power" is "inheritance". Referring to alleged derogatory remarks made during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week, PM Modi said, "The struggles (Tapasya) of a poor mother, the suffering of her son--these young princes born into royal families cannot understand. These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them."
8:36 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
NDA calls Bihar Bandh over derogatory remarks on PM Modi’s mother, protests disrupt traffic
The NDA on Thursday called for a statewide Bihar Bandh in protest against alleged derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga. Led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, bandh supporters took to the streets from 7 a.m., staging demonstrations and raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. In Patna, protesters blocked the Patna–Gaya highway by jamming traffic near Arwal Mor on old NH-83 and NH-110, burning tyres, and deflating vehicle tires, bringing movement to a standstill. Across several locations, demonstrators shouted slogans demanding strict action against those responsible. NDA leaders asserted that the protest was not just about the Prime Minister but about the dignity of every mother in the country, stressing that such offensive language would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The bandh, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, showcased strong public mobilisation with the BJP and its allies fully active on the ground.
8:29 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Banka: NDA-enforced Bihar Bandh brings early morning shutdown, roads blocked
In Banka, a shutdown called by the NDA began early Thursday morning at 7 am, with markets closed and the Bhagalpur–Banka main road blocked. The bandh, scheduled to last until noon, was announced in protest against abusive remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from the stage of a Mahagathbandhan event. The impact of the bandh was visible across the district from the morning, as traffic movement on major entry routes into Banka town came to a halt. At Amarapur bus stand, a key junction for inter-state travel, bus services remained suspended, and even passenger vehicles and school buses stayed off the roads, signalling strong support for the bandh.
8:27 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Sitamarhi: BJP calls shutdown over abusive remarks against PM Modi’s mother
Sitamarhi observed tense moments on Thursday as BJP workers enforced a shutdown to protest against abusive remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from the stage of the “Voter Adhikar Yatra.” Since morning, party leaders and workers have been on the streets, urging shopkeepers to close their establishments- appealing with folded hands in a display of Gandhigiri. Demonstrators moved across markets in groups, seeking support from traders and residents. BJP leaders asserted that insulting the Prime Minister’s mother amounted to an insult to the nation, emphasising that such language would never be tolerated. The party’s cadres remained fully mobilised to ensure the bandh’s success.
8:23 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Bihar Bandh: BJP workers block road in Patna
8:01 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
BJP workers enforce market shutdown in Bettiah over remarks against PM Modi’s mother
Bettiah witnessed protests on Thursday as BJP workers took to the streets against a derogatory remark made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Demonstrators marched through the town and forced closure of shops at Chanpatia market, marking their strong protest against the controversial comment.
7:49 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Gaya: BJP workers stage protest over derogatory remarks on PM Modi’s mother
In Gaya, BJP workers took to the streets to protest against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. As part of the agitation, protesters enforced the closure of shops and staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate, raising slogans and demanding strict action against those responsible.
7:32 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Watch: Protests erupt in Jehanabad amid Bihar Bandh
7:27 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Bihar Bandh: Protests erupt in Jehanabad over derogatory remarks against PM Modi’s mother
Jehanabad witnessed major disruption today (September 4) as NDA supporters took to the streets to enforce the Bihar Bandh called in protest against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Demonstrators blocked traffic near Arwal Mor on the old NH-83 and NH-110, creating a road jam and staging loud protests as part of the statewide bandh.
7:22 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
NDA leaders strongly condemn abusive language used against PM Modi
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal earlier told media, “All NDA leaders strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and his mother from the stage of the RJD and the Congress in Darbhanga during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This was not just an insult to Modi's mother but to all mothers."
7:14 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Tejashwi Yadav slams NDA over Bihar bandh call in protest against 'abuse' hurled at PM's mother
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday charged the BJP-led NDA with the practice of "impure and insincere politics" by calling for a Bihar bandh in protest against alleged abuse hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Congress' "Voter Adhikar Yatra". The former Bihar deputy chief minister, who was with Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, during the fortnight-long yatra, responded to questions from journalists about the five-hour-long bandh called on Thursday. "They are in power and yet they are calling a bandh", the RJD leader remarked sarcastically, claiming, "the BJP is rattled by the success of our yatra that covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts".
7:11 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
NDA women’s wings begin 5-hour protest over abuses targeting PM Modi
7:08 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Bihar Bandh: What's open and what is closed today?
What will remain open during the Bihar bandh?
- Emergency services like hospitals, clinics, medical shops, and ambulances will remain operational
- Essential goods like groceries and others will also remain available
- Besides, petrol pumps will remain operational
- Train services will also remain operational in Bihar today
What will remain closed during the Bihar bandh?
- Educational institutions such as schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed
- Intercity bus services will also stay shut
- Government institutions and private businesses will not remain operational
- Traffic on roads will also be affected due to the Chakka Jam blockades
7:04 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
PM Modi takes indirect jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav
6:56 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Why Bihar Bandh is called by NDA?
A video surfaced on August 27 showing a man wrapped in a Congress flag allegedly using abusive language and making derogatory remarks from a stage at an event organised by a local Congress leader. The event was held to coincide with the passage of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' through the area, although none of the leaders participating in the rally were present.
6:42 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
Bihar Bandh: Who has called the statewide protest today?
The women’s wings of NDA constituents will observe a five-hour bandh across Bihar on September 4, to protest against alleged abusive slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Congress ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga last week.
6:39 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
NDA calls for "Bihar Bandh" today over abuses against PM Modi
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 (Thursday) against the opposition over abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar.
