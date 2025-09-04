Live Bihar Bandh: BJP workers stage protest across state over derogatory remarks on PM Modi’s mother Bihar Bandh live updates: The women's wings of NDA called for a five-hour bandh in Bihar on September 4 to protest against the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state recently.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 (Thursday) against the opposition over abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar. The five-hour bandh will be observed from 7:00 am to 12 noon. However, essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown. Also, the BJP Mahila Morcha will be leading the protest. The statewide bandh is in protest against objectionable comments made by Congress workers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother last week in Darbhanga during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 took an indirect jibe, likely at the INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, calling them 'namdaars', people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering and pain of their children, as for them, "power" is "inheritance". Referring to alleged derogatory remarks made during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week, PM Modi said, "The struggles (Tapasya) of a poor mother, the suffering of her son--these young princes born into royal families cannot understand. These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them."