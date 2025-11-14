Bihar Assembly Elections Results: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj leads on 4 seats in early trends

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party is leading on four seats in the early trends. The four seats where the party is leading are - Bahadurpur, Jokihat, Kargahar and Kumhrar.
Patna:
