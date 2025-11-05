Bihar Assembly Election voters list: Step-by-step guide to search your voter ID using EPIC number, name Bihar Assembly Election Voters list: If your name is not listed in the voters roll, you will need to register again to be eligible to vote. Visit the NVSP portal and fill out Form 6 to apply for new voter registration. Ensure you attach the required documents, including proof of residence and age.

As Bihar gears up for its assembly elections, ensuring your name is on the voters list is essential for participating in the democratic process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it simple for citizens to verify their voter details online through the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) or the Voter Helpline mobile app. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to help you find your voter ID details using your EPIC number or your name.

Understanding the voters list and EPIC number

The voters list, also known as the electoral roll, includes the names of all eligible citizens in a particular constituency who can vote. Each registered voter receives an EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number, a unique alphanumeric code printed on the voter ID card. This number helps you easily locate your record on the ECI database.

Step-by-Step guide to search by EPIC number

Searching by EPIC number is the quickest and most accurate method to find your voter information.

Visit the official Election Commission of India website at https://eci.gov.in or open the NVSP portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option.

Select the ‘Search by EPIC Number’ tab.

Enter your EPIC number as printed on your voter ID card.

Choose your state from the drop-down list.

Input the captcha code displayed on the page.

Click on ‘Search’ to view your voter details.

If your details appear, you can verify your polling station, constituency, and other relevant election information.

Step-by-Step guide to search by name

If you do not have your EPIC number readily available, you can still find your voter information using your name and basic details.

Visit the NVSP or ECI website as mentioned above.

Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’.

Select the ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Name’ option.

Enter your full name, state, district, and assembly constituency.

Provide additional information such as your father’s or husband’s name, age, or date of birth.

Type the security captcha code.

Click on ‘Search’ to check if your name appears in the voters list.

If your record is found, the system displays your EPIC number and other details, which you can print or download for future reference.

Alternative method: Using the voter helpline app

The Election Commission also provides the Voter Helpline mobile app, available for both Android and iOS users.

Download and install the app from the Play Store or App Store. Open the app and navigate to the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ section. Enter your EPIC number or search by your name and other required details. The app will instantly show your voter registration details, polling station, and constituency information.

What to do if your name is missing?

If your name does not appear in the voters list, you may not be eligible to vote unless you register again. Simply visit the NVSP website and fill out Form 6 to apply for new voter registration. Make sure to upload the necessary documents, such as proof of age and residence.

Verifying your name in the Bihar Assembly Election voters list is a crucial step before election day. Whether you choose to search with your EPIC number or by name, the Election Commission’s digital tools make the process fast and transparent. Taking a few minutes to confirm your voter details ensures your right to vote and helps strengthen the democratic process.