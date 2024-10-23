Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bihar: Liquor seized from HP oil tanker in Muzaffarpur ahead of Diwali | WATCH VIDEO.

Bihar liquor ban: The liquor prohibition law is in force in Bihar but the smugglers keep smuggling alcohol in different ways. The latest case emerged from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar where liquor was brought in an oil tanker of Hindustan Petroleum (HP).

Even the police officials were surprised to see this incident. The excise department seized the oil tanker from Sakri Saraiya in the Muzaffarpur district but the smuggler fled from the spot. The number plate of the Hindustan Petroleum tank is of Nagaland and investigation is being done to find out from where the liquor was brought in Bihar.

This action was taken under the leadership of Excise Inspector Manoj Kumar. The smuggler and the tanker driver fled away from the spot taking advantage of the darkness. The tanker was seized and brought to the Excise Police Station located at Chhata Chowk.

According to the Excise Department, the tanker was to be unloaded in Muzaffarpur itself. Assistant Excise Commissioner Vijay Shekhar Dubey said that secret information was received that a consignment of liquor was being smuggled in an oil tanker. After this information, a team was formed and a blockade was done in Ramdayalunagar. Meanwhile, the tanker quickly left Ramdayalu towards Hajipur road. When the excise team started chasing it, the driver and the businessman left the tanker on NH at Sakri Saraiya and fled from the spot.

The excise team has seized the tanker. The seized liquor and beer were made in Arunachal Pradesh. 200 boxes of liquor have been seized from the oil tanker. The businessman is being identified. The local businessman who brought liquor in the oil tanker is being identified. After registering a case, raids are being conducted to arrest him.

(With inputs from Sanjeev Kumar)