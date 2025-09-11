Bibhutipur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bibhutipur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(M) leader Ajay Kumar won this seat, defeating JD-U leader Ram Balak Singh, with a margin of 40,496 votes.

Patna:

The Bibhutipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 138 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It comes under the Samastipur district of Bihar and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(M) leader Ajay Kumar won this seat, defeating JD-U leader Ram Balak Singh, with a margin of 40,496 votes.

Bibhutipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 1,64,151 voters - 79,298 male, 84,55 female and 598 postal in Bibhutipur during the 2020 Bihar elections. In 2015 Bihar polls, there were 1,45,739 voters - 69,345 male, 76,101 female and 293 postal - in Bibhutipur.

Bibhutipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Bibhutipur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bibhutipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bibhutipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bibhutipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(M) leader Ajay Kumar received 73,822 votes (45 per cent), defeating JD-U leader Ram Balak Singh, who bagged 33,326 votes (20.31 per cent). At third place, LJP leader Chandra Bali Thakur received 28,811 votes (17.56 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, JD-U leader Ram Balak Singh received 57,882 voters (39.76 per cent), defeating CPI-M's Ram Deo Verma, who received 40,647 votes (27.92 per cent). At third place, LJP's Ramesh Kumar Roy received 32,261 votes (22.16 per cent).

2020: Ajay Kumar (CPI-M)

2015: Ram Balak Kushwaha (JD-U)

2010: Ram Balak Kushwaha (JD-U)

2005: Ramdeo Verma (CPI-M)

2000: Ramdeo Verma (CPI-M)

1995: Ramdeo Verma (CPI-M)

1990: Ramdeo Verma (CPI-M)

1985: Chandrabali Thakur (Congress)

1980: Ramdeo Verma (CPI-M)

1977: Bandhu Mahto (Congress)

1972: Bandhu Mahto (Congress)

1969: Ganga Prasad Srivastava (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: PS Madan (Communist Party of India)

Bibhutipur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bibhutipur Assembly constituency was 1,64,051 or 60.89 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,45,578 or 60.36 per cent.