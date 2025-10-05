Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's wife breaks down as police stop her from entering his home | VIDEO Bhojpuri singer and BJP leader Pawan Singh’s wife, Jyoti Singh, was caught on video sobbing outside his Lucknow residence, claiming police tried to stop her from meeting him.

Patna:

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, was seen crying and pleading outside his Lucknow residence. The video, now widely shared online, shows Jyoti confronting police officers and demanding to know why she is being stopped from meeting her husband. “I have come to my husband Pawan Singh’s house,” she cries in the video. “He has filed an FIR against me. Now the police have come to take me away. What crime have I committed?”

A policewoman responds that Jyoti had also filed a complaint of assault. Jyoti immediately denies this, stating, “I have not said anything like that.”

Jyoti Facebook post

Before her visit, Jyoti posted a public message to Pawan Singh on Facebook, saying, “Dear husband, Mr. Pawan Singh, I am coming to your residence in Lucknow tomorrow to meet you and your family. I will wait for you there for two days.”

(Image Source : FACEBOOK )Pawan Singh wife post

Pawan Singh returns to BJP

This comes just days after Pawan Singh officially rejoined the BJP, strengthening his political comeback after contesting independently in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Pawan Singh’s political journey has been anything but smooth. Initially fielded by the BJP for the Asansol seat in 2024, his controversial songs deemed “vulgar” by opposition parties forced the BJP to withdraw his candidacy.

He later contested Karakat as an independent, splitting votes and impacting the BJP’s performance in the Shahabad region, where caste dynamics are crucial. Pawan Singh's return to BJP was a strategic move, especially after the NDA's poor showing in Buxar, Arrah, Rohtas, and Karakat during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His Rajput identity and popularity with Bhojpuri-speaking voters are seen as assets.

His return was also about reconciling with the Kushwaha community, especially after BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha blamed Singh for his defeat in Karakat. Pawan Singh is known for his blockbuster Bhojpuri songs like Lagavelu Lipstick and hit films such as Pratigya and Satya.