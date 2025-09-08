Benipatti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Benipatti Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Vinod Narayan Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bhawana Jha of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 32652 votes.

Patna:

The Benipatti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 32 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Benipatti Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Vinod Narayan Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bhawana Jha of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 32652 votes. Benipatti Assembly constituency falls under the Madhubani Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 151945 votes by defeating Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Benipatti Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Benipatti Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 299650 voters in the Benipatti constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 157458 were male and 142183 were female voters. Only nine voters belonged to the third gender. Over 826 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Benipatti in 2020 was 481 (458 men and 23 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Benipatti constituency was 271676. Out of this, 144454 voters were male, 127204 were female. Only 18 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 692 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Benipatti in 2015 was 188 (188 men and 0 women).

Benipatti Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Benipatti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Benipatti Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Benipatti Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Benipatti Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vinod Narayan Jha won the seat with a margin of 32652 votes (21.16%). He polled 78862 votes with a vote share of 50.63%. He defeated Congress candidate Bhawana Jha, who got 46210 votes (29.67%). Independent candidate Rajesh Kumar Yadav stood third with 9572 votes (6.14%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhawana Jha won the seat with margin of 4734 votes (3.55%). BJP candidate Vinod Narain Jha got 51244 votes (38.01%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Ram Naresh Pandey stood third with 22709 votes (15.68%).

2020: Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP)

2015: Bhawana Jha (INC)

2010: Vinod Narain Jha (BJP)

Oct 2005: Shaligram (JDU)

Feb 2005: Yugeshwar (INC)

2000: Ramashish Yadav (JDU)

1995: Shaligram Yadav (IND )

1990: Yugeshwar Jha (INC)

1985: Yugeshwar Jha (INC)

1980: Yugeshwar Jha (INC)

1977: Tej Narayan Jha (CPI)

1972: Tej Narayan Jha (CPI)

Benipatti Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Benipatti Assembly constituency was 155770 or 51.98 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 134834 or 49.63 per cent.