Begusarai Election Results: Will lotus bloom again this time? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am Begusarai Election Results: Congress’ Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the main candidates in the Begusarai constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Begusarai Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(U), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. Congress’ Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the main candidates in the Begusarai constituency of Bihar.

The Begusarai Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 146 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Begusarai Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kundan Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Amita Bhushan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4,554 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Begusarai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,36,598 voters in the Begusarai constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,79,360 were male and 1,57,230 were female voters. 8 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,918 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Begusarai in 2020 was 511 (476 men and 35 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Begusarai constituency was 3,11,575. Out of this, 1,67,593 voters were male, 1,43,973 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 138 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Begusarai in 2015 was 287 (195 men and 92 women).

Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Indian National Congress leader Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kundan Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the main candidates in the Begusarai constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) of Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's brother, has fielded Ram Krishna Mahto in Begusarai.

Begusarai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kundan Kumar won the seat with a margin of 4554 votes. He polled 74,217 votes with a vote share of 39.66%. He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Amita Bhushan, who got 69,663 votes (37.23%). Independent candidate Rajesh Kumar stood third with 18,002 votes (9.62%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Amita Bhushan won the seat with a margin of 16,531 votes. He polled 83,521 votes with a vote share of 49.21%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Surendra Mehta got 66,990 votes (39.47%) and was the runner-up. CPIM candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh stood third with 5,593 votes (3.3%).

• 2020: Kundan Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 2015: Amita Bhushan (Congress)

• 2010: Surendra Mehta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• October, 2005: Bhola (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• February, 2005: Bhola (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 2000: Bhola (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 1995: Rajendra Pd Singh (CPIM)

• 1990: Basudev Singh (CPIM)

• 1985: Bhola Singh (Congress)

• 1980: Bhola Singh (Congress)

• 1977: Bhola Singh (Congress)

