Barharia Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Bachcha Pandey of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Shyambahadur Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 3,559 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Barharia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 110 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Barharia is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bachcha Pandey of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Shyambahadur Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 3,559 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Barharia Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Barharia Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,019,21 voters in the Barharia constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,579,55 voters were male and 1,439,51 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 911 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barharia in 2020 was 480 (447 men and 33 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barharia constituency was 2,726,88. Out of this, 1,471,56 voters were male and 1,255,26 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. There were 298 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barharia in 2015 was 160 (100 men and 60 women).

Barharia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barharia constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barharia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barharia Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Barharia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bachcha Pandey won the seat with a margin of 3,559 votes (2.11%). He was polled 71,793 votes with a vote share of 41.62%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shyambahadur Singh, who got 68,234 votes (39.55%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Birbahadur Singh stood third with 5,065 votes (2.94%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shyam Bahadur Singh won the seat with a margin of 14,583 votes (9.56%). He was polled 65,168 votes with a vote share of 41.93%. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)candidate Bachha Pandey got 50,585 votes (32.55%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Mantu Kumar stood third with 7,258 votes (4.67%).

2020: Bachcha Pandey (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Shyam Bahadur Singh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Shyam Bahadur Singh (Janata Dal United)

1977-2010: Constituency did not exist

1972: Abdul Jalil (Communist Party of India)

1969: Ram Raj Singh (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1967: Abdul Jalil (Communist Party of India)

1962: Ram Raj Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1957: Quamrul Haque (Congress)

1952: BP Singh (Congress)

1952: Saghirul Haque (Congress)

Barharia Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,725,08 or 57.14% in the Barharia Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,554,04 or 56.99%.