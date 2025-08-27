Bahadurganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Bahadurganj Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM candidate Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi won the seat in 2020 by defeating Lakhan Lal Pandit of the Vikassheel Insaan Party by a margin of 45,215 votes.

The Bahadurganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 52 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bahadurganj Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AIMIM candidate Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi won the seat by defeating Lakhan Lal Pandit of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Bahadurganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bahadurganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Kishanganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,55,757 voters in the Bahadurganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,50,400 voters were male and 1,42,134 were female. There were 943 postal votes (920 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bahadurganj was 22 (21 men and 01 woman) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bahadurganj Assembly constituency was 2,59,046. Out of this, 1,36,353 voters were male and 1,19,397 were female. There were 1,354 (1,245 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bahadurganj was 10 (05 men and 05 women) in 2015.

Bahadurganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bahadurganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bahadurganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bahadurganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bahadurganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi won the seat with a margin of 45,215 votes (26.95%). He received 85,855 votes with a vote share of 49.77%. He defeated VIP candidate Lakhan Lal Pandit who got 40,640 votes (23.56%). Congress candidate Mohammad Tauseef Alam stood third with 30,204 votes (17.51%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Tauseef Alam won the seat with a margin of 13,942 votes (8.80%). He was polled 53,533 votes with a vote share of 33.56%. BJP candidate Awadh Bihari Singh got 39,591 votes (24.82%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Mohammad Maswar Alam stood third with 33,638 votes (21.09%).

2020: Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi (AIMIM)

2015: Mohammad Tauseef Alam (Congress)

2010: Mohammad Tousif Alam (Congress)

Oct 2005: Mohammad Tousif Alam (Congress)

Feb 2005: Mohammad Tousif Alam (IND)

2000: Zahidur Rahman (Congress)

1995: Awadh Bihari Singh (BJP)

1990: Islamudin Bagi (Janata Dal)

1985: Najmudin (Congress)

1980: Najumuddin (Congress)

1977: Islamuddin Bagi (JNP)

Bahadurganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bahadurganj Assembly constituency was 1,67,761 or 59.40 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,58,487 or 62.41 per cent.