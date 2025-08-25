Bachhwara Assembly Election 2025: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,97,646 voters in the Bachhwara constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,043 were male and 1,39,595 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender.

The Bachhwara Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 142 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bachhwara Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Surendra Mehata of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abdhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI with a margin of 484 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Bachhwara Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bachhwara Assembly constituency is a part of the Vaishali district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,97,646 voters in the Bachhwara constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,043 were male and 1,39,595 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,348 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bachhwara in 2020 was 505 (469 men and 36 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bachhwara constituency was 2,71,815. Out of this, 1,45,560 voters were male, 1,26,250 were female and only five belonged to a third gender. There were 134 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bachhwara in 2015 was 223 (149 men and 74 women).

Bachhwara Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bachhwara constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bachhwara Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bachhwara Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bachhwara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Surendra Mehata won the seat with a margin of 484 votes. He polled 54,738 votes with a vote share of 30.21%. He defeated CPI candidate Abdhesh Kumar Rai, who got 54,254 votes (29.94%). Independent candidate Shiv Prakash Garib Das stood third with 39,878 votes (22.01%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ramdeo Rai won the seat with a margin of 36,931 votes. He polled 73,983 votes with a vote share of 45.83%. LJP’s Arvind Kumar Singh got 37,052 votes (22.95%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Abdhesh Kumar Roy stood third with 28,539 votes (17.68%).

2020: Surendra Mehata (Bharatiya Janata Dal)

2015: Ramdeo Rai (Congress)

2010: Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI)

1990: Awadhesh Rai (CPI)

1972: Ramdeo Rai (Congress)

Bachhwara Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bachhwara Assembly constituency was 1,81,559 or 61 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,58,129 or 59.40 per cent.