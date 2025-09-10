Babubarhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Babubarhi Assembly Election 2025: The Babubarhi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Mina Kumari of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Umakant Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11488 votes.

The Babubarhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 34 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Babubarhi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Mina Kumari of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Umakant Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11488 votes.

The Babubarhi Assembly constituency also comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 184169 votes by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Babubarhi Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Babubarhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 314309 voters in the Babubarhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 165500 were male and 148776 were female voters. Only 33 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1305 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Babubarhi in 2020 was 364 (335 men and 29 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Babubarhi constituency was 282647. Out of this, 149810 voters were male, 132832 were female. Only 5 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1118 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Babubarhi in 2015 was 111 (9 men and 2 women).

Babubarhi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Babubarhi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Babubarhi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Babubarhi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Babubarhi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Mina Kumari won the seat with a margin of 11488 votes (6.15%). He polled 77367 votes with a vote share of 40.39%. He defeated RJD candidate Umakant Yadav, who got 65879 votes (34.39%). RLSP candidate Mahendra Prasad Singh

stood third with 11759 votes (6.14%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Kapil Deo Kamat won the seat with margin of 20267 votes (13.07%). LJP candidate Binod Kumar Singh got 41219 votes (25.25%) and was the runner-up. SP candidate Uma Kant Yadav stood third with 27153 votes (16.63%).

2020: Mina Kumari (JDU)

2015: Kapil Deo Kamat (JDU)

2010: Uma Kant Yadav (RJD )

Oct 2005: Kapil (JDU)

Feb 2005: Uma (RJD)

2000: Deo Narayan Yadav (RJD)

1995: Deo Narayan Yadav (JD)

1990: Deo Narayan Yadav (JD)

1985: Guna Nand Jha (INC)

1980: Mahendra Narain Jha (INC)

1977: Deo Narayan Yadav (JNP)

Babubarhi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Babubarhi Assembly constituency was 191559 or 60.95 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 163234 or 57.75 per cent.