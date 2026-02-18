At least 100 people fall sick after consuming prasad in Bihar's Khagaria, food poisoning suspected

Patna:

Over 100 villagers, including children, fell ill after allegedly consuming 'prasad' on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials said on Wednesday. All are now stated to be out of danger. The incident was reported late on Tuesday night at Nayagaon Panchkhutti hamlet under Parbatta police station limits, triggering panic among residents.

Doctors say illness appeared to be a case of food poisoning

On being informed, Panchayat head Ram Vinay Kumar alerted the medical officer in charge of the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC), following which a medical team rushed to the village and set up a health camp at the Kali temple premises.

Medical Officer In-charge Kashish said the illness appeared to be a case of food poisoning linked to the consumption of prasad. "The team responded promptly, and all patients have been given necessary treatment. Their condition is stable, and they are out of danger," he said.

Doctors urge villagers to maintain hygiene

A few children who were reported to be in serious condition were referred to a hospital in Parbatta for better treatment, officials said. Doctors have urged villagers to maintain hygiene and ensure safe distribution of food during religious and social gatherings to avoid such incidents in future.