Aishwarya Raj, wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, crowned Mrs Bihar 2025, says ‘living her dream’

Patna:

Aishwarya Raj, wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant and daughter-in-law of former Bihar legislator Sunil Pandey, has been crowned Mrs Bihar 2025. The announcement was made at a recently held event celebrating married women from across the state. Sharing the news on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “From dreams to reality – your girl is now Mrs Bihar 2025!” She thanked her family and supporters, adding, “This crown is for every woman who dares to dream.”

Aishwarya, who has over 28,000 Instagram followers, is known for her content on beauty, fashion, travel, and motherhood. Once aspiring for a career in modelling and films, she had paused her ambitions after marriage and the birth of her son. With encouragement from her husband, she said she is now reclaiming her dreams.

Aishwarya often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, including moments from political rallies she attends with her husband, the MLA from Tarari in Bhojpur district. Her father-in-law, Narendra Kumar Pandey (popularly known as Sunil Pandey), is a four-time MLA from the Piro and Tarari constituencies.

About Mrs Bihar pageant

The Mrs Bihar contest is open to married, widowed or divorced women aged between 21 and 55, with no restrictions on height or weight. Organisers say the pageant aims to empower women by providing a platform to celebrate their confidence, intellect and individuality.